Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.98.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $228.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $231.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

