Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

