Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Shares of AS stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a PE ratio of -192.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.