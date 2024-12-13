American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.57% of American States Water worth $173,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American States Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in American States Water by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 25,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.51. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWR

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.