Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE AMP opened at $547.67 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $368.41 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

