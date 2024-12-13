AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 68.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 74,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $6,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $188.41 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.03 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

