Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

FOLD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,054.84. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock worth $339,363 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.