Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,417,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,870.77 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,997.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,879.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

