Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $358.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.42.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,020.24. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,983,349. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.