Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

