Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

IXJ opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

