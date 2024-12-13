Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1,162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1,298.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGRO opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

