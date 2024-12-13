Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRMI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Risk Managed Income index. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 stocks combined with an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

