Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $658,000 in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.66% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 115,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:REIT opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
ALPS Active REIT ETF Profile
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
