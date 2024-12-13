Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $658,000 in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.66% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 115,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:REIT opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.