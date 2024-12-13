Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 546,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 493,360 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 159,005 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UJUN stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

