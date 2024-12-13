Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 279.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Price Performance
Shares of SONY opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
