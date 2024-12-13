Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 279.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.