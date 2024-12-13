Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.42.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $233.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $270.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,869 shares of company stock worth $47,018,239 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.