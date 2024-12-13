Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

ASBFY stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.9028 dividend. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

