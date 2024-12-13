Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.67. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 70.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,423,000. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

