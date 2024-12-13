ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.88 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.