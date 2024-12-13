ATB Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.31.

CEU opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total transaction of C$158,826.33. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,982. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

