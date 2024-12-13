Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.25 and traded as high as C$11.42. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 69,667 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Mark Silver purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$32,678.30. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

