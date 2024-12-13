Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.25 and traded as high as C$11.42. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 69,667 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 86.54%.
Insider Activity at Atrium Mortgage Investment
In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Mark Silver purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$32,678.30. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atrium Mortgage Investment
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.