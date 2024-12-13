Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 1,784.2% in November

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 1,784.2% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.04 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

