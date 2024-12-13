Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 1,784.2% in November

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 1,784.2% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.04 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.98.
About Augusta Gold
