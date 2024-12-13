Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Up 928.6% in November

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

ORAAF remained flat at $12.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

