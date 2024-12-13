Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 37,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$23,680.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 26,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

CVE:AU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.63. 90,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$93.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.81. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

