Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.32 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 463.40 ($5.87). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 454.20 ($5.76), with a volume of 606,634 shares changing hands.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.02) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($7.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 442.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £1,420,478.08 ($1,800,580.66). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($94,542.12). 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

