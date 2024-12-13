Barclays PLC Has $46.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,382 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $46,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.60 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

