Barclays PLC Purchases 66,681 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bunge Global worth $43,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,614,000 after acquiring an additional 883,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,664,000 after acquiring an additional 121,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,629,000 after acquiring an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,608,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

