Bath & Body Works (BBWI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bath & Body Works to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% Bath & Body Works Competitors -21.34% -60.07% 0.73%

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bath & Body Works pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion $878.00 million 9.13 Bath & Body Works Competitors $8.18 billion $153.49 million -5.57

This table compares Bath & Body Works and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bath & Body Works’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bath & Body Works and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50 Bath & Body Works Competitors 95 875 1511 62 2.61

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.