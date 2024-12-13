Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

