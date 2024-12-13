Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,347,259.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,194. This represents a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.