BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 16,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 22,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $25,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12.44. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

