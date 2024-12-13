Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

