Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BDNNY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDNNY

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %

BDNNY stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.