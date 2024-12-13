Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 85,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,419,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Bone Biologics Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.45.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.