Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 85,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,419,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

