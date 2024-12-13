Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.79 billion, a PE ratio of 154.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCP Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 615.4% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,197.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 310.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

