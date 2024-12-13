Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $15.92

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. Certara has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.