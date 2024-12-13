Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Sells $365,500.72 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $365,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,001.12. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BBW opened at $41.51 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BBW. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

