BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Shares Down 16.4% – Here’s Why

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 346,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 51,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 16.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Stories

