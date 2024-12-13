Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after buying an additional 16,245,046 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,660,000 after buying an additional 14,418,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,978 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

