Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.83. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 19,300 shares.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.