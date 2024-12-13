Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:CARR opened at GBX 121.22 ($1.54) on Thursday. Carr’s Group has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12,300.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Carr’s Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is presently -80,000.00%.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

