Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CITEW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Cartica Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

About Cartica Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.