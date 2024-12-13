Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ CITEW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Cartica Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
About Cartica Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cartica Acquisition
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.