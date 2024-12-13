Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$102.46 and traded as high as C$131.08. Celestica shares last traded at C$129.42, with a volume of 737,865 shares.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$1,160,059.44. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total value of C$14,524,318.50. Insiders have sold 239,854 shares of company stock worth $24,640,647 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

