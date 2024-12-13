Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $914.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

