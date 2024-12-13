Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

