Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 25,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 656,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.48 ($0.07).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £11.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

