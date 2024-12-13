Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Holdings Reduced by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKEZ. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 228.1% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,162,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 701.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHKEZ opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $82.01.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

