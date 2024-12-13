Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $20.30. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 21,755 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CZNC

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $307.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 95,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.