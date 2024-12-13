Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,327 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 111.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

JCI stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,389 shares of company stock worth $70,763,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

